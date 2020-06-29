2763 JARVIS CIRCLE

Amenities
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Rarely available WATERFORD CROSSING rental, 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath pool home w/3 car garage! PETS WELCOME! Nice open split bedroom floorplan hardwood flooring & ceramic tile flooring through-out~ Kitchen features granite countertops/ Stainless Steel appliances/ breakfast bar open to eating area that looks out onto the Lanai - Pool - Pond w/waterfall ~ Enjoy luxury living with all the great features this home has to offer to your family!
Additional Pet deposit required non refundable $150 per pet per year. Tenant takes care of pool and lawn. EXCELLENT LOCATION OFF OF ROUTE 586 TO DUNEDIN TURNS INTO CAUSEWAY BLVD RIGHT TO HONEYMOON ISLAND IN DUNEDIN!