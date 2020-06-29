All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

2763 JARVIS CIRCLE

2763 Jarvis Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2763 Jarvis Circle, Dunedin, FL 34683
Waterford Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Rarely available WATERFORD CROSSING rental, 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath pool home w/3 car garage! PETS WELCOME! Nice open split bedroom floorplan hardwood flooring & ceramic tile flooring through-out~ Kitchen features granite countertops/ Stainless Steel appliances/ breakfast bar open to eating area that looks out onto the Lanai - Pool - Pond w/waterfall ~ Enjoy luxury living with all the great features this home has to offer to your family!
Additional Pet deposit required non refundable $150 per pet per year. Tenant takes care of pool and lawn. EXCELLENT LOCATION OFF OF ROUTE 586 TO DUNEDIN TURNS INTO CAUSEWAY BLVD RIGHT TO HONEYMOON ISLAND IN DUNEDIN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE have any available units?
2763 JARVIS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE have?
Some of 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2763 JARVIS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2763 JARVIS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
