2655 Woodette Drive

Amenities
Available 06/20/20 Dunedin Causeway Triplex End Unit $1400 - Property Id: 50698
LOCATION! LOCATION! Just a short walk to Honeymoon Isle,PinellasTrail, Fitness Club, Restaurants,Groceries, Marina, & much more!
Fishing just steps away!
Lg.Parking pad is next to entry door with plenty of guest parking. Open living room/bkfst nook as well as w/d laundry room/office combo. Kitchen is open to brfst nook with all appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, fridge, range /oven and new garbage disposal.
Lg bath with tub/shower combo has new 48 vanity for added storage,& deep linen closet.
Very lg bedroom has 2 closets including a huge WALK- IN one. Length of lease negotiable. Unit has been professionally painted and cleaned.
See photos !
Available unfurnished @$1400 mo. with $1400 sec deposit
Pet fee $500 non-refundable
Available Beautifully & Fully Furnished for $1600mo/$1600 secdeposit
All applicants must apply on turbotenant.com for credit/background check $45
Call Cydney for additional assistance 3142161880
Triplex is a 3 unit building all on the ground floor
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50698
Property Id 50698
(RLNE5774771)