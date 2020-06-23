2655 Woodette Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking guest parking

Available 06/20/20 Dunedin Causeway Triplex End Unit $1400 - Property Id: 50698



LOCATION! LOCATION! Just a short walk to Honeymoon Isle,PinellasTrail, Fitness Club, Restaurants,Groceries, Marina, & much more!

Fishing just steps away!

Lg.Parking pad is next to entry door with plenty of guest parking. Open living room/bkfst nook as well as w/d laundry room/office combo. Kitchen is open to brfst nook with all appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, fridge, range /oven and new garbage disposal.

Lg bath with tub/shower combo has new 48 vanity for added storage,& deep linen closet.

Very lg bedroom has 2 closets including a huge WALK- IN one. Length of lease negotiable. Unit has been professionally painted and cleaned.

See photos !

Available unfurnished @$1400 mo. with $1400 sec deposit

Pet fee $500 non-refundable

Available Beautifully & Fully Furnished for $1600mo/$1600 secdeposit

All applicants must apply on turbotenant.com for credit/background check $45

Call Cydney for additional assistance 3142161880

Triplex is a 3 unit building all on the ground floor

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50698

Property Id 50698



(RLNE5774771)