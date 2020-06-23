All apartments in Dunedin
2655 Woodette Drive

2655 Woodette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2655 Woodette Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Available 06/20/20 Dunedin Causeway Triplex End Unit $1400 - Property Id: 50698

LOCATION! LOCATION! Just a short walk to Honeymoon Isle,PinellasTrail, Fitness Club, Restaurants,Groceries, Marina, & much more!
Fishing just steps away!
Lg.Parking pad is next to entry door with plenty of guest parking. Open living room/bkfst nook as well as w/d laundry room/office combo. Kitchen is open to brfst nook with all appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, fridge, range /oven and new garbage disposal.
Lg bath with tub/shower combo has new 48 vanity for added storage,& deep linen closet.
Very lg bedroom has 2 closets including a huge WALK- IN one. Length of lease negotiable. Unit has been professionally painted and cleaned.
See photos !
Available unfurnished @$1400 mo. with $1400 sec deposit
Pet fee $500 non-refundable
Available Beautifully & Fully Furnished for $1600mo/$1600 secdeposit
All applicants must apply on turbotenant.com for credit/background check $45
Call Cydney for additional assistance 3142161880
Triplex is a 3 unit building all on the ground floor
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50698
Property Id 50698

(RLNE5774771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

