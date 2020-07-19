2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Waterfront Dunedin Townhouse with sweeping open water views!!! 2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with Den and utility room including washer/dryer. Newly remodeled with new paint, baths, flooring, granite and more! Spacious bedrooms with waterfront balcony! Enjoy gorgeous sunsets, plentiful fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding and more. Steps to the Pinellas County Trail and Honey mood Island Beach! Live the active Florida Lifestyle in your Beach House getaway!! Grounds Maintenance is Included with Rent.