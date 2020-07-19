All apartments in Dunedin
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:26 PM

2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W

2644 St Josephs Dr W · No Longer Available
Dunedin
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location

2644 St Josephs Dr W, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Waterfront Dunedin Townhouse with sweeping open water views!!! 2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with Den and utility room including washer/dryer. Newly remodeled with new paint, baths, flooring, granite and more! Spacious bedrooms with waterfront balcony! Enjoy gorgeous sunsets, plentiful fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding and more. Steps to the Pinellas County Trail and Honey mood Island Beach! Live the active Florida Lifestyle in your Beach House getaway!! Grounds Maintenance is Included with Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have any available units?
2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have?
Some of 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W pet-friendly?
No, 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W offer parking?
No, 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W does not offer parking.
Does 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have a pool?
No, 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W does not have a pool.
Does 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2644 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W does not have units with air conditioning.
