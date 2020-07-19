All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 252 Seagate Crt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
252 Seagate Crt
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

252 Seagate Crt

252 Seagate Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

252 Seagate Ct, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spectacular Dunedin Waterfront - This exceptional villa is located in the intimate waterfront gated community of The Villas of Seagate, immediately north of charming downtown Dunedin.
This exquisite 3 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2900 sq. ft., an elevator, and over-sized 3 car garage with bonus storage room to hold your golf cart, kayaks and paddle boards.
Walk to downtown Dunedin and enjoy restaurants, shops, breweries, festivals, marinas, parks, Pinellas Trail and more. This home is elegant, modern and bright with beautiful wood floors, lots of windows, open kitchen with gas stove, GE Profile appliances, granite, several outdoor balconies with beautiful views of the intracoastal waterway, 11 foot coiffured ceilings with recessed lighting, and a master suite with extra large walk-in closet.
This Mediterranean styled Seagate community has a waterfront pool and spa, and private beach for watching one of a kind Gulf of Mexico sunsets. Beaches, boating and fishing at your fingertips make this spectacular home a must see!!!

This property is UNFURNISHED and available for an annual (12 mo) lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4548521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Seagate Crt have any available units?
252 Seagate Crt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 252 Seagate Crt have?
Some of 252 Seagate Crt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Seagate Crt currently offering any rent specials?
252 Seagate Crt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Seagate Crt pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Seagate Crt is pet friendly.
Does 252 Seagate Crt offer parking?
Yes, 252 Seagate Crt offers parking.
Does 252 Seagate Crt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Seagate Crt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Seagate Crt have a pool?
Yes, 252 Seagate Crt has a pool.
Does 252 Seagate Crt have accessible units?
No, 252 Seagate Crt does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Seagate Crt have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Seagate Crt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Seagate Crt have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Seagate Crt does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg