252 Seagate Crt

Spectacular Dunedin Waterfront - This exceptional villa is located in the intimate waterfront gated community of The Villas of Seagate, immediately north of charming downtown Dunedin.

This exquisite 3 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2900 sq. ft., an elevator, and over-sized 3 car garage with bonus storage room to hold your golf cart, kayaks and paddle boards.

Walk to downtown Dunedin and enjoy restaurants, shops, breweries, festivals, marinas, parks, Pinellas Trail and more. This home is elegant, modern and bright with beautiful wood floors, lots of windows, open kitchen with gas stove, GE Profile appliances, granite, several outdoor balconies with beautiful views of the intracoastal waterway, 11 foot coiffured ceilings with recessed lighting, and a master suite with extra large walk-in closet.

This Mediterranean styled Seagate community has a waterfront pool and spa, and private beach for watching one of a kind Gulf of Mexico sunsets. Beaches, boating and fishing at your fingertips make this spectacular home a must see!!!



This property is UNFURNISHED and available for an annual (12 mo) lease.



No Cats Allowed



