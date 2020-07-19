All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 244 SCOTLAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
244 SCOTLAND STREET
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

244 SCOTLAND STREET

244 Scotland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

244 Scotland Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!!! This delightful 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage bungalow is on arguably one of the most desirable streets in Dunedin. This open and bright home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Brand new quality laminate, all new stainless steel appliances, new white kitchen cabinets with soft touch close and granite countertops. Half bath has an Australian designed toilet with a faucet and sink that drains into the toilet to fill the cistern Indoor laundry room has brand new washer and dryer. Large yard is fenced and has new sod, irrigation system and landscaping. Steps away from the gulf and downtown Dunedin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 SCOTLAND STREET have any available units?
244 SCOTLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 244 SCOTLAND STREET have?
Some of 244 SCOTLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 SCOTLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
244 SCOTLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 SCOTLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 244 SCOTLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 244 SCOTLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 244 SCOTLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 244 SCOTLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 SCOTLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 SCOTLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 244 SCOTLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 244 SCOTLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 244 SCOTLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 244 SCOTLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 SCOTLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 SCOTLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 SCOTLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg