244 SCOTLAND STREET

Location, Location, Location!!! This delightful 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage bungalow is on arguably one of the most desirable streets in Dunedin. This open and bright home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Brand new quality laminate, all new stainless steel appliances, new white kitchen cabinets with soft touch close and granite countertops. Half bath has an Australian designed toilet with a faucet and sink that drains into the toilet to fill the cistern Indoor laundry room has brand new washer and dryer. Large yard is fenced and has new sod, irrigation system and landscaping. Steps away from the gulf and downtown Dunedin.