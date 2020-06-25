2311 HANNAH WAY N

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub

Hard to Find 4 or if needed 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Executive Home with a Oversized 2 Car Garage. This Spacious Home opens to a beautiful Staircase/Entry, Laminate Wood Flooring, Family Room. Open Contemporary Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Granite Countertops, Center Island, Breakfast Bar and lots of Counter Space. Breakfast Nook Area with Half Bath off Kitchen with View of the Pool/Patio. 20 foot Ceilings in Main Living Area that goes out to the Screened Enclosed Pool Area.

Master Bedroom on the ground level, Walk in Closet, Master bath with Dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub with Separate Shower. Private access to the Pool/Patio Area. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full baths. Large Room that could be used as the 5th Bedroom, Home Office, Exercise Area. This Room has a Wet bar & Closet Space. Also Nook Area between Bedrooms for more Useable Space. Pool and Spa in Screened Enclosure Area. Lush Tropical Fenced Yard. Monthly Rent includes Pool and Lawn Maintenance. 1 Dog allowed, No Cats. This Home is Located in the Gated Highland Woods Community in Dunedin. Easy Access to the Dunedin Causeway & Honeymoon Island. Pinellas County Bike trail, Area Beaches, Shopping & Entertainment.