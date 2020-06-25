All apartments in Dunedin
Location

2311 Hannah Way North, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Hard to Find 4 or if needed 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Executive Home with a Oversized 2 Car Garage. This Spacious Home opens to a beautiful Staircase/Entry, Laminate Wood Flooring, Family Room. Open Contemporary Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Granite Countertops, Center Island, Breakfast Bar and lots of Counter Space. Breakfast Nook Area with Half Bath off Kitchen with View of the Pool/Patio. 20 foot Ceilings in Main Living Area that goes out to the Screened Enclosed Pool Area.
Master Bedroom on the ground level, Walk in Closet, Master bath with Dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub with Separate Shower. Private access to the Pool/Patio Area. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full baths. Large Room that could be used as the 5th Bedroom, Home Office, Exercise Area. This Room has a Wet bar & Closet Space. Also Nook Area between Bedrooms for more Useable Space. Pool and Spa in Screened Enclosure Area. Lush Tropical Fenced Yard. Monthly Rent includes Pool and Lawn Maintenance. 1 Dog allowed, No Cats. This Home is Located in the Gated Highland Woods Community in Dunedin. Easy Access to the Dunedin Causeway & Honeymoon Island. Pinellas County Bike trail, Area Beaches, Shopping & Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 HANNAH WAY N have any available units?
2311 HANNAH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2311 HANNAH WAY N have?
Some of 2311 HANNAH WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 HANNAH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
2311 HANNAH WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 HANNAH WAY N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 HANNAH WAY N is pet friendly.
Does 2311 HANNAH WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 2311 HANNAH WAY N offers parking.
Does 2311 HANNAH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 HANNAH WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 HANNAH WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 2311 HANNAH WAY N has a pool.
Does 2311 HANNAH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 2311 HANNAH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 HANNAH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 HANNAH WAY N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 HANNAH WAY N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 HANNAH WAY N does not have units with air conditioning.
