2302 HANNAH WAY N

Amenities
Beautifully maintained pool home in the sought after gated community of Highland Woods. New regal double doors lead to a spacious two-story foyer and elegant formal dining and sitting room then to a bright 2 story family room with a fireplace, and beyond to the sparkling swimming pool and renovated full pool bath. The kitchen has wall convention and microwave ovens, a gas cook top on the kitchen island and granite counter tops. The DOWNSTAIRS master bedroom boasts spaciousness and a renovated bathroom with a jetted jacuzzi tub and individual sinks. Moving up the wood stairs are 3 generous sized bedrooms (one with Murphy bed), a loft and enormous bonus room with wood floors and a wet bar. Great schools and neighbors. No smoking.