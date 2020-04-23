All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 2302 HANNAH WAY N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
2302 HANNAH WAY N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2302 HANNAH WAY N

2302 Hannah Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2302 Hannah Way North, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully maintained pool home in the sought after gated community of Highland Woods. New regal double doors lead to a spacious two-story foyer and elegant formal dining and sitting room then to a bright 2 story family room with a fireplace, and beyond to the sparkling swimming pool and renovated full pool bath. The kitchen has wall convention and microwave ovens, a gas cook top on the kitchen island and granite counter tops. The DOWNSTAIRS master bedroom boasts spaciousness and a renovated bathroom with a jetted jacuzzi tub and individual sinks. Moving up the wood stairs are 3 generous sized bedrooms (one with Murphy bed), a loft and enormous bonus room with wood floors and a wet bar. Great schools and neighbors. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 HANNAH WAY N have any available units?
2302 HANNAH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2302 HANNAH WAY N have?
Some of 2302 HANNAH WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 HANNAH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
2302 HANNAH WAY N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 HANNAH WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 2302 HANNAH WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2302 HANNAH WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 2302 HANNAH WAY N does offer parking.
Does 2302 HANNAH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 HANNAH WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 HANNAH WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 2302 HANNAH WAY N has a pool.
Does 2302 HANNAH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 2302 HANNAH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 HANNAH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 HANNAH WAY N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 HANNAH WAY N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 HANNAH WAY N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg