2302 HANNAH WAY N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Beautifully maintained pool home in the sought after gated community of Highland Woods. New regal double doors lead to a spacious two-story foyer and elegant formal dining and sitting room then to a bright 2 story family room with a fireplace, and beyond to the sparkling swimming pool and renovated full pool bath. The kitchen has wall convention and microwave ovens, a gas cook top on the kitchen island and granite counter tops. The DOWNSTAIRS master bedroom boasts spaciousness and a renovated bathroom with a jetted jacuzzi tub and individual sinks. Moving up the wood stairs are 3 generous sized bedrooms (one with Murphy bed), a loft and enormous bonus room with wood floors and a wet bar. Great schools and neighbors. No smoking.