Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2265 Lagoon Drive

2265 Lagoon Drive · (727) 755-1662
Location

2265 Lagoon Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,959

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Waterfront Floridian lifestyle living in the heart of Dunedin. Close to downtown Clearwater and Clearwater beaches. Bring your boat up to 30 feet and a 16000 lbs or purchase the owners boat. There is a 5000 pound davit. A side access to house allows storage for boat trailer. Direct access to the intracostal and Gulf of Mexico. This Harbor View home offers 4 bedrooms or large family game room, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage. Solar heated pool nestled around beautiful palms fire pit. The open split floor plan has 1928 sf of living space. The king size master bedroom has a walk-in-closet and private bathroom. All large bedrooms throughout. 4th bedroom is currently used as a den/craft room with full closet and sliders to the pool area. Kitchen has a breakfast bar overlooking pool and patio area. Real wood floors, crown molding, loads of sliding doors give natural light and more. All this on a protected deep water canal with 12ft land elevation. Walk to the trail, two excellent golf courses, state of the art rec/arts center plus Honey Moon Island beaches. All the amenities of Dunedin are easy to enjoy in this golf cart friendly town! Dunedin is a great area to call home. Pet welcome with 300.00 pet fee no vicious pets.
Fine waterfront living in the heart of Dunedin. A boater's paradise with 90ft of raised reinforced seawall, 16,000lb boat lift and 5,000lb davits! Direct access to the intracostal and minutes to the Gulf of Mexico. This Harbor View home offers 3 bedrooms plus a huge den (or 4th bedroom with closet), 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, giant paved patio surrounding the solar heated pool. The open split floor plan has 1928 sf of living space. The king size master bedroom has a walk-in-closet and private bathroom. All large bedrooms throughout. 4th bedroom is currently used as a den/craft room with full closet and sliders to the pool area. Kitchen has a breakfast bar overlooking pool and patio area. Real wood floors, crown molding, loads of sliding doors give natural light and more. All this on a protected deep water canal with 12ft land elevation. Walk to the trail, two excellent golf courses, state of the art rec/arts center plus Honey Moon Island beaches. All the amenities of Dunedin are easy to enjoy in this golf cart friendly town! Take a short bike trip on the trail to our famous downtown district for shopping, dining and nightlife! If you have

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 Lagoon Drive have any available units?
2265 Lagoon Drive has a unit available for $3,959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2265 Lagoon Drive have?
Some of 2265 Lagoon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 Lagoon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2265 Lagoon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 Lagoon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2265 Lagoon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2265 Lagoon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2265 Lagoon Drive does offer parking.
Does 2265 Lagoon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 Lagoon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 Lagoon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2265 Lagoon Drive has a pool.
Does 2265 Lagoon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2265 Lagoon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 Lagoon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2265 Lagoon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2265 Lagoon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2265 Lagoon Drive has units with air conditioning.
