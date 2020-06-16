2265 Lagoon Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit game room on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Waterfront Floridian lifestyle living in the heart of Dunedin. Close to downtown Clearwater and Clearwater beaches. Bring your boat up to 30 feet and a 16000 lbs or purchase the owners boat. There is a 5000 pound davit. A side access to house allows storage for boat trailer. Direct access to the intracostal and Gulf of Mexico. This Harbor View home offers 4 bedrooms or large family game room, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage. Solar heated pool nestled around beautiful palms fire pit. The open split floor plan has 1928 sf of living space. The king size master bedroom has a walk-in-closet and private bathroom. All large bedrooms throughout. 4th bedroom is currently used as a den/craft room with full closet and sliders to the pool area. Kitchen has a breakfast bar overlooking pool and patio area. Real wood floors, crown molding, loads of sliding doors give natural light and more. All this on a protected deep water canal with 12ft land elevation. Walk to the trail, two excellent golf courses, state of the art rec/arts center plus Honey Moon Island beaches. All the amenities of Dunedin are easy to enjoy in this golf cart friendly town! Dunedin is a great area to call home. Pet welcome with 300.00 pet fee no vicious pets.

