2265 Lagoon Drive

Waterfront Floridian lifestyle living in the heart of Dunedin. Close to downtown Clearwater and Clearwater beaches. Bring your boat up to 30 feet and a 16000 lbs or purchase the owners boat. There is a 5000 pound davit. A side access to house allows storage for boat trailer. Direct access to the intracostal and Gulf of Mexico. This Harbor View home offers 4 bedrooms or large family game room, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage. Solar heated pool nestled around beautiful palms fire pit. The open split floor plan has 1928 sf of living space. The king size master bedroom has a walk-in-closet and private bathroom. All large bedrooms throughout. 4th bedroom is currently used as a den/craft room with full closet and sliders to the pool area. Kitchen has a breakfast bar overlooking pool and patio area. Real wood floors, crown molding, loads of sliding doors give natural light and more. All this on a protected deep water canal with 12ft land elevation. Walk to the trail, two excellent golf courses, state of the art rec/arts center plus Honey Moon Island beaches. All the amenities of Dunedin are easy to enjoy in this golf cart friendly town! Dunedin is a great area to call home. Pet welcome with 300.00 pet fee no vicious pets.
