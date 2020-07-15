2186 EDYTHE DRIVE

Amenities

HOUSEHUNTER SPECIAL! Fully furnished turnkey 2 BR Dunedin canal-front condo with great location is perfect for golf or Pinellas Trail lovers! Close to the Causeway and it's beaches and restaurants, walk to Trail or golf, and only a few blocks to Dunedin Art & Rec Centers. All tile floors, updated kitchen with granite, EZ ground floor access, waterfront screened porch to watch the wildlife swim by, and even full-sized washer and dryer! Price quoted 4 month rate, discounts for longer stay; available until 12/15/2020. Price includes water, sewer, trash, cable & WIFI; does not include 13% sales tax or app/cleaning fee.