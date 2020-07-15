All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
2186 EDYTHE DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:41 PM

2186 EDYTHE DRIVE

2186 Edythe Drive · (727) 784-5328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2186 Edythe Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
HOUSEHUNTER SPECIAL! Fully furnished turnkey 2 BR Dunedin canal-front condo with great location is perfect for golf or Pinellas Trail lovers! Close to the Causeway and it's beaches and restaurants, walk to Trail or golf, and only a few blocks to Dunedin Art & Rec Centers. All tile floors, updated kitchen with granite, EZ ground floor access, waterfront screened porch to watch the wildlife swim by, and even full-sized washer and dryer! Price quoted 4 month rate, discounts for longer stay; available until 12/15/2020. Price includes water, sewer, trash, cable & WIFI; does not include 13% sales tax or app/cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE have any available units?
2186 EDYTHE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE have?
Some of 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2186 EDYTHE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2186 EDYTHE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity