2152 GULF VIEW BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Overlooking a lovely pond and the Dunedin St. Andrews Links golf course, this lovely end unit town home is sparkly clean and ready to go! Some amenities include wood laminate flooring, bright fresh paint, bright kitchen cabinets and granite countertops! The main floor has a formal dining room and family room as well as a bedroom and bathroom and a large laundry room with a washer and dryer. The second floor has a huge master suite with western sunset views over the golf course, walk in closets, double vanities, an upper screen porch, huge bonus room and the third bedroom and full bathroom with exterior second floor access. Available immediately. Non smoking. Association only allows 1 dog under 30 lbs. Security deposit + first months rent.