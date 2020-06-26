All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

2152 GULF VIEW BOULEVARD

2152 Gulf View Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2152 Gulf View Boulevard, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Overlooking a lovely pond and the Dunedin St. Andrews Links golf course, this lovely end unit town home is sparkly clean and ready to go! Some amenities include wood laminate flooring, bright fresh paint, bright kitchen cabinets and granite countertops! The main floor has a formal dining room and family room as well as a bedroom and bathroom and a large laundry room with a washer and dryer. The second floor has a huge master suite with western sunset views over the golf course, walk in closets, double vanities, an upper screen porch, huge bonus room and the third bedroom and full bathroom with exterior second floor access. Available immediately. Non smoking. Association only allows 1 dog under 30 lbs. Security deposit + first months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

