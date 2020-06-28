All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
2017 WOODWARD AVENUE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:47 PM

2017 WOODWARD AVENUE

2017 Woodward Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2017 Woodward Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Location, location, location! This two bedroom / two bath / one-car garage Dunedin home is close to everything! Walk or bike to the Dunedin Community Center, Fine Arts Center, and Highlander Pool Complex. Close to downtown Dunedin, Caladesi Island, shopping and dining. Gleaming terrazzo floors throughout this home. Large living room plus a Florida room and an eat-in kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms and an inside bath as well as a full bath with shower in the garage. Washer / dryer hookups in garage as well. Zoned for San Jose Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle, and Dunedin High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE have any available units?
2017 WOODWARD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE have?
Some of 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2017 WOODWARD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 WOODWARD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg