2017 WOODWARD AVENUE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Location, location, location! This two bedroom / two bath / one-car garage Dunedin home is close to everything! Walk or bike to the Dunedin Community Center, Fine Arts Center, and Highlander Pool Complex. Close to downtown Dunedin, Caladesi Island, shopping and dining. Gleaming terrazzo floors throughout this home. Large living room plus a Florida room and an eat-in kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms and an inside bath as well as a full bath with shower in the garage. Washer / dryer hookups in garage as well. Zoned for San Jose Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle, and Dunedin High.