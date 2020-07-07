All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
2013 PRINCETON AVENUE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:15 PM

2013 PRINCETON AVENUE

2013 Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2013 Princeton Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
ALL NEW remodel top end designer open flow concept with new everything. Be the first to cook in your brand new kitchen and enjoy all the brightness this newly painted inside/out home has to offer. LOCATION IS PERFECT! Just off the trail in Dunedin Isles section close to downtown Dunedin and the best beaches in America! Take the Trolley all over Pinellas County and or walk less than 150Yards to the Dunedin Park where the public tennis courts, basketball, baseball, swimming pool and picnic trails in shaded by 100 year old Oak trees. Ride your bike on the trail and go down to the sponge docks in Tarpon Springs...Don't miss out on the best house for rent in all of the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE have any available units?
2013 PRINCETON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE have?
Some of 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2013 PRINCETON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 PRINCETON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg