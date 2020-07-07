2013 PRINCETON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

ALL NEW remodel top end designer open flow concept with new everything. Be the first to cook in your brand new kitchen and enjoy all the brightness this newly painted inside/out home has to offer. LOCATION IS PERFECT! Just off the trail in Dunedin Isles section close to downtown Dunedin and the best beaches in America! Take the Trolley all over Pinellas County and or walk less than 150Yards to the Dunedin Park where the public tennis courts, basketball, baseball, swimming pool and picnic trails in shaded by 100 year old Oak trees. Ride your bike on the trail and go down to the sponge docks in Tarpon Springs...Don't miss out on the best house for rent in all of the area.