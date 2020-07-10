All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

2012 YALE AVENUE

2012 Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Yale Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VERY CLEAN and A BEAUTIFUL open floor plan. Nicely Updated kitchen and bath. Tile flooring in Living room,Family room and Carpeted Bedrooms. Island Breakfast bar with room for bar stools. ALL NEW WINDOWS!!! GREAT CENTRAL DUNEDIN LOCATION - Close to Dunedin Recreation Center and Dunedin Art Center and Minutes to the Pinellas Trail. Dunedin Golf Course at end of street. Very clean with Newer appliances. Washer and Dryer in the Garage. Huge fenced yard with Nice Storage Shed. First, last and security required. One Small dog allowed with non refundable pet deposit. NO SMOKING and NO AGGRESSIVE DOG BREEDS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 YALE AVENUE have any available units?
2012 YALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2012 YALE AVENUE have?
Some of 2012 YALE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 YALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2012 YALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 YALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 YALE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2012 YALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2012 YALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2012 YALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 YALE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 YALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2012 YALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2012 YALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2012 YALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 YALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 YALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 YALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 YALE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

