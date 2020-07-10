2012 YALE AVENUE

Amenities

VERY CLEAN and A BEAUTIFUL open floor plan. Nicely Updated kitchen and bath. Tile flooring in Living room,Family room and Carpeted Bedrooms. Island Breakfast bar with room for bar stools. ALL NEW WINDOWS!!! GREAT CENTRAL DUNEDIN LOCATION - Close to Dunedin Recreation Center and Dunedin Art Center and Minutes to the Pinellas Trail. Dunedin Golf Course at end of street. Very clean with Newer appliances. Washer and Dryer in the Garage. Huge fenced yard with Nice Storage Shed. First, last and security required. One Small dog allowed with non refundable pet deposit. NO SMOKING and NO AGGRESSIVE DOG BREEDS