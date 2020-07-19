2001 Nolan Dr

Amenities

Stylishly Updated Vintage 4/2 Pool Home with Lake View!! Gorgeously remodeled and updated pool home with an open floor plan. Foyer is open and exudes the warmth this home has to offer with the living room to the right with hard wood flooring accenting the natural sunlight through the windows. Kitchen is large and inviting with neutral colored counter-tops and backslash with dark cabinetry offering an abundance of storage space for the chef of the family. Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen with views of the pool or the lake while enjoying family meals. Master bedroom is light and airy with tons of space with its own entrance to the pool, dont forget its own fully updated bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share the hallway bathroom. Sliding glass doors leads out to the enclosed pool with tranquil views of the lake and mature landscaping making this home a tropical paradise. Washer and Dryer Hooks Ups available with an attached garage. Pool service is included in the rent. Additional parking for an RV or boat is located to the right of the home. Not interested in the pool or lounging on the banks of the lake then take a walk to the Dunedin Golf Club located at the end of the street. Walking distance to Dunedin Fine Arts Center or the Dunedin Concert Band not to mention the Community Center. Home is pet friendly with a maximum weight limit of 40 lbs. $75 Application Fee for Persons 18+. $200 Administrative fee. $500 Non-Refundable Pet fee. Pets accepted at owners discretion, No aggressive breeds. Currently tenant occupied, move in date of 1/1/2019.



