2001 Nolan Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2001 Nolan Dr

2001 Nolan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Nolan Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/a5b521a0cf ----
Stylishly Updated Vintage 4/2 Pool Home with Lake View!! Gorgeously remodeled and updated pool home with an open floor plan. Foyer is open and exudes the warmth this home has to offer with the living room to the right with hard wood flooring accenting the natural sunlight through the windows. Kitchen is large and inviting with neutral colored counter-tops and backslash with dark cabinetry offering an abundance of storage space for the chef of the family. Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen with views of the pool or the lake while enjoying family meals. Master bedroom is light and airy with tons of space with its own entrance to the pool, dont forget its own fully updated bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share the hallway bathroom. Sliding glass doors leads out to the enclosed pool with tranquil views of the lake and mature landscaping making this home a tropical paradise. Washer and Dryer Hooks Ups available with an attached garage. Pool service is included in the rent. Additional parking for an RV or boat is located to the right of the home. Not interested in the pool or lounging on the banks of the lake then take a walk to the Dunedin Golf Club located at the end of the street. Walking distance to Dunedin Fine Arts Center or the Dunedin Concert Band not to mention the Community Center. Home is pet friendly with a maximum weight limit of 40 lbs. $75 Application Fee for Persons 18+. $200 Administrative fee. $500 Non-Refundable Pet fee. Pets accepted at owners discretion, No aggressive breeds. Currently tenant occupied, move in date of 1/1/2019.

Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Garage
Granite Counter
Pet Restrictions
Pets Allowed
Pool
Pool Care Included In Rent
Screened Patio
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Nolan Dr have any available units?
2001 Nolan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2001 Nolan Dr have?
Some of 2001 Nolan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Nolan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Nolan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Nolan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Nolan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Nolan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Nolan Dr offers parking.
Does 2001 Nolan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Nolan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Nolan Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Nolan Dr has a pool.
Does 2001 Nolan Dr have accessible units?
No, 2001 Nolan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Nolan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Nolan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Nolan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 Nolan Dr has units with air conditioning.
