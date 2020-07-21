1924 Argile Drive

Amenities

Desirable Dunedin Location, Beautifully updated Kitchen, New Master Bath, Custom Upgrades Throughout! - Executive style home in delightful Dunedin! Situated in the highly desirable Brae Moor subdivision, this split floor plan 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is well cared for and nicely updated throughout. Everything you've been looking for in a home such as beautiful tile and wood flooring, neutral colors, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting! You'll appreciate this location which is near downtown Dunedin, great schools, shopping and restaurants, and award-winning beaches. You will fall in love with the stunning kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and an open layout into a large living and dining area. Perfect for entertaining! The living area opens to a screened-in lanai and fenced-in backyard with beautiful Palm trees. The bedrooms are all nicely sized and the master suite features a recently renovated bathroom and walk-in closets with built-in shelving. This home is complete with a two-car garage and a separate laundry room with a front loading washer/dryer and utility sink. Landscape service is included with the rent. New Roof just installed! We will perform credit and income verification, small and medium-sized pets may be considered with additional pet rent and deposit. This home won't last long, please call to schedule your showing today! An appointment will require a phone conversation. 727 265 3144 x 1



