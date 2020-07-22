1922 BELCHER ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GREAT LOCATION!!! " Newly Beautifully Painted Home", With Large Spacious Rooms And Plenty of Closets. "Master Bedroom Has a Walking-in Closet, Double Door Closet on The Other Two Guest Bedroom". "This Large and Bright Property Has a Convenient Circular Drive Way With Extra Parking Spaces". " It Has a Large Family Room, Large Great Room AND a Dinning Room". "Fenced Patio and A Nice Spacious Florida Room". "It has a 3 years old A/C System" Few Months Old Washer and Dryer" "Very Close to Downtown Dunedin, HW-19 and convenience Shopping." "Pets Are Welcome"!!!