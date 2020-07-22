All apartments in Dunedin
1922 BELCHER ROAD

1922 Belcher Road · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Belcher Road, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION!!! " Newly Beautifully Painted Home", With Large Spacious Rooms And Plenty of Closets. "Master Bedroom Has a Walking-in Closet, Double Door Closet on The Other Two Guest Bedroom". "This Large and Bright Property Has a Convenient Circular Drive Way With Extra Parking Spaces". " It Has a Large Family Room, Large Great Room AND a Dinning Room". "Fenced Patio and A Nice Spacious Florida Room". "It has a 3 years old A/C System" Few Months Old Washer and Dryer" "Very Close to Downtown Dunedin, HW-19 and convenience Shopping." "Pets Are Welcome"!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have any available units?
1922 BELCHER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have?
Some of 1922 BELCHER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 BELCHER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1922 BELCHER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 BELCHER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 BELCHER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1922 BELCHER ROAD offers parking.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 BELCHER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have a pool?
No, 1922 BELCHER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1922 BELCHER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 BELCHER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1922 BELCHER ROAD has units with air conditioning.
