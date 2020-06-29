All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

1893 Brae Moor Dr

1893 Brae-Moor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1893 Brae-Moor Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Desirable Dunedin Pool Home! - Desirable Dunedin home featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, large POOL, and screened patio! You'll appreciate the updated and open kitchen with granite countertops and features newer black appliances. Plenty of space for entertaining with this great room style floor plan and nice sized fenced yard. The living area features durable wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and ceiling fan! Split floor plan offers a large master bedroom on one side and two additional bedrooms on the other. Laundry room with washer dryer hook ups and offers additional pantry style storage. You'll appreciate the oversized 2 car garage. A fantastic Dunedin neighborhood with great neighbors, schools shopping and close to the beaches! Lawn care and pool service are also included making this home a great value! Credit, income and background checks will be performed. Contact Nancy for more information and a personal showing.

(RLNE4396929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

