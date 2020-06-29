1893 Brae Moor Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Desirable Dunedin Pool Home! - Desirable Dunedin home featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, large POOL, and screened patio! You'll appreciate the updated and open kitchen with granite countertops and features newer black appliances. Plenty of space for entertaining with this great room style floor plan and nice sized fenced yard. The living area features durable wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and ceiling fan! Split floor plan offers a large master bedroom on one side and two additional bedrooms on the other. Laundry room with washer dryer hook ups and offers additional pantry style storage. You'll appreciate the oversized 2 car garage. A fantastic Dunedin neighborhood with great neighbors, schools shopping and close to the beaches! Lawn care and pool service are also included making this home a great value! Credit, income and background checks will be performed. Contact Nancy for more information and a personal showing.



(RLNE4396929)