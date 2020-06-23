1881 San Mateo Dr

Amenities

Call Fonda Dillard @ 813-514-5222 to see this fully furnished Dunedin 2 bedroom 1 bath bungaloo type home that is a duplex situation. Mother in law quarters shares the pool and back yard. Get acquainted with the charm of Dunedin by living right next to Hammock Park nature Park. Walking distance to the Pinellas bike trail. Quaint and Quiet neighborhood. You can literally come with food and clothes and be super comfortable with two queen size beds. Central heat and air. Enjoy all the shops in Dunedin and restaurants and lounges galore. Owner has so much pride in this home you will not need a thing. Hurry to call today. Stay from 6 months at the posted rate or get a reduced rate for a year. Available the 1st of the month