Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

1881 San Mateo Dr

1881 San Mateo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1881 San Mateo Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Fonda Dillard @ 813-514-5222 to see this fully furnished Dunedin 2 bedroom 1 bath bungaloo type home that is a duplex situation. Mother in law quarters shares the pool and back yard. Get acquainted with the charm of Dunedin by living right next to Hammock Park nature Park. Walking distance to the Pinellas bike trail. Quaint and Quiet neighborhood. You can literally come with food and clothes and be super comfortable with two queen size beds. Central heat and air. Enjoy all the shops in Dunedin and restaurants and lounges galore. Owner has so much pride in this home you will not need a thing. Hurry to call today. Stay from 6 months at the posted rate or get a reduced rate for a year. Available the 1st of the month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 San Mateo Dr have any available units?
1881 San Mateo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1881 San Mateo Dr have?
Some of 1881 San Mateo Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 San Mateo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1881 San Mateo Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 San Mateo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1881 San Mateo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1881 San Mateo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1881 San Mateo Dr does offer parking.
Does 1881 San Mateo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1881 San Mateo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 San Mateo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1881 San Mateo Dr has a pool.
Does 1881 San Mateo Dr have accessible units?
No, 1881 San Mateo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 San Mateo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1881 San Mateo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1881 San Mateo Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1881 San Mateo Dr has units with air conditioning.
