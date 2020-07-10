All apartments in Dunedin
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE

1868 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1868 Douglas Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!! THIS HOME IS ON THE PINELLAS TRAIL IN DUNEDIN! This well maintained two bedroom, one bath home has a carport and inside laundry room and is located in the lovely neighborhood of Dunedin Isles! This home has an open floor plan, a large backyard with a screened lanai, new roof 2018, new a/c 2017, new water heater 2019 and it backs to the Pinellas Trail! This home is also across the street to the entrance of 98 acre Hammock Park, one of Dunedin's natural gems with walking trails. You can also walk to Mira Vista waterfront park to watch the sunset and bike, walk or golf cart downtown to multiple shops, restaurants, and breweries! Also just a short drive or bike ride to the Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island State Park! This home is an ideal location in Dunedin! Can you change Zillow, 1st month 1/2 off for year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE have any available units?
1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE have?
Some of 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

