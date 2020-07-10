1868 DOUGLAS AVENUE

Amenities

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!! THIS HOME IS ON THE PINELLAS TRAIL IN DUNEDIN! This well maintained two bedroom, one bath home has a carport and inside laundry room and is located in the lovely neighborhood of Dunedin Isles! This home has an open floor plan, a large backyard with a screened lanai, new roof 2018, new a/c 2017, new water heater 2019 and it backs to the Pinellas Trail! This home is also across the street to the entrance of 98 acre Hammock Park, one of Dunedin's natural gems with walking trails. You can also walk to Mira Vista waterfront park to watch the sunset and bike, walk or golf cart downtown to multiple shops, restaurants, and breweries! Also just a short drive or bike ride to the Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island State Park! This home is an ideal location in Dunedin! Can you change Zillow, 1st month 1/2 off for year lease.