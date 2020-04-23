1739 NANTUCKET COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

All age complex and pet friendly. Full size washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, walk in closet. Community offers pool, hot tub/ spa, fitness center, tennis courts, air conditioned racquetball court, playground and more. Minutes to Dunedin Beach, minutes to US 19 & shopping.



Rental Policy: No Prior Evictions, Gross Income must be 2.5 Times Rent, Call for our Felony Restrictions. $50 Non-Refundable Background Screening for Each Adult. References will be checked. The income will be verified. Six Month to One year lease required. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. The association will also have their own processing fee & paperwork to be filled out as well.