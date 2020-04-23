All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1739 NANTUCKET COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1739 NANTUCKET COURT
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

1739 NANTUCKET COURT

1739 Nantucket Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1739 Nantucket Court, Dunedin, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
All age complex and pet friendly. Full size washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, walk in closet. Community offers pool, hot tub/ spa, fitness center, tennis courts, air conditioned racquetball court, playground and more. Minutes to Dunedin Beach, minutes to US 19 & shopping.

Rental Policy: No Prior Evictions, Gross Income must be 2.5 Times Rent, Call for our Felony Restrictions. $50 Non-Refundable Background Screening for Each Adult. References will be checked. The income will be verified. Six Month to One year lease required. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. The association will also have their own processing fee & paperwork to be filled out as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 NANTUCKET COURT have any available units?
1739 NANTUCKET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1739 NANTUCKET COURT have?
Some of 1739 NANTUCKET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 NANTUCKET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1739 NANTUCKET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 NANTUCKET COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 NANTUCKET COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1739 NANTUCKET COURT offer parking?
No, 1739 NANTUCKET COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1739 NANTUCKET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1739 NANTUCKET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 NANTUCKET COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1739 NANTUCKET COURT has a pool.
Does 1739 NANTUCKET COURT have accessible units?
No, 1739 NANTUCKET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 NANTUCKET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 NANTUCKET COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 NANTUCKET COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1739 NANTUCKET COURT has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg