Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:28 AM

1716 NANTUCKET COURT

1716 Nantucket Court · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Nantucket Court, Dunedin, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Clean 1/1 ground floor condo unit at Harbourtowne in Palm Harbor. Includes full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, disposer and wood burning fireplace. Screened Lanai w/ large storage closet and walk in closet in bedroom. New tile countertops in kitchen and newer vinyl plank wood flooring in kitchen, bath and foyer. Community offers pool, hot tub, fitness center, indoor racket ball court and tennis court. Centrally located and convenient to shopping, downtown Dunedin, Honeymoon Island, beaches, Pinellas Trail. Assigned parking. Pets ok up to 40 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 NANTUCKET COURT have any available units?
1716 NANTUCKET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1716 NANTUCKET COURT have?
Some of 1716 NANTUCKET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 NANTUCKET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1716 NANTUCKET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 NANTUCKET COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 NANTUCKET COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1716 NANTUCKET COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1716 NANTUCKET COURT offers parking.
Does 1716 NANTUCKET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 NANTUCKET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 NANTUCKET COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1716 NANTUCKET COURT has a pool.
Does 1716 NANTUCKET COURT have accessible units?
No, 1716 NANTUCKET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 NANTUCKET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 NANTUCKET COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 NANTUCKET COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 NANTUCKET COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

