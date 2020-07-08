1716 NANTUCKET COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Clean 1/1 ground floor condo unit at Harbourtowne in Palm Harbor. Includes full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, disposer and wood burning fireplace. Screened Lanai w/ large storage closet and walk in closet in bedroom. New tile countertops in kitchen and newer vinyl plank wood flooring in kitchen, bath and foyer. Community offers pool, hot tub, fitness center, indoor racket ball court and tennis court. Centrally located and convenient to shopping, downtown Dunedin, Honeymoon Island, beaches, Pinellas Trail. Assigned parking. Pets ok up to 40 lbs.