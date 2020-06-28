All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE

1658 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1658 Douglas Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Location! Location! Location! 6 Month MINIMUM Lease! This charming Dunedin cottage is ideally located ON the Pinellas Trail between the Historic Downtown District & the Dunedin Causeway. Enjoy relaxing and entertaining in the shaded back yard offering a beautifully paved patio & large refreshing pool. This totally updated home comes fully furnished. Updates include: KITCHEN: cabinets w/hardware, granite counters, stainless sink, faucet & stainless steel appliances, BATHROOMS: vanities, faucets, mirrors, toilets, showerheads, glass doors and tiled tub & shower, HOME: 6 panel interior doors, 6" baseboards, ceramic tile & hardwood flooring, light fixtures & recessed lighting, double paned windows & plantation blinds, leaded glass front door, side & rear French doors, washer & dryer, hot water heater, and Trane A/C system. EXTERIOR: paved patio, refinished pool w/pump, storage shed, new roof and fresh paint. Ride your bike on the Pinellas Trail, stroll along the Dunedin Causeway or watch a waterfront sunset, all footsteps from this property. Enjoy beaches and water activities close by. Go downtown and experience the unique shops, top rated restaurants and countless activities. Furnishings, linens, blankets, towels, dishes, glasses, silverware, pots, pans, flat screen TV's, bicycles, Weber grill, patio furniture are included. SORRY, NO pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE have any available units?
1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE have?
Some of 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
