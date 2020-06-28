1658 DOUGLAS AVENUE

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! 6 Month MINIMUM Lease! This charming Dunedin cottage is ideally located ON the Pinellas Trail between the Historic Downtown District & the Dunedin Causeway. Enjoy relaxing and entertaining in the shaded back yard offering a beautifully paved patio & large refreshing pool. This totally updated home comes fully furnished. Updates include: KITCHEN: cabinets w/hardware, granite counters, stainless sink, faucet & stainless steel appliances, BATHROOMS: vanities, faucets, mirrors, toilets, showerheads, glass doors and tiled tub & shower, HOME: 6 panel interior doors, 6" baseboards, ceramic tile & hardwood flooring, light fixtures & recessed lighting, double paned windows & plantation blinds, leaded glass front door, side & rear French doors, washer & dryer, hot water heater, and Trane A/C system. EXTERIOR: paved patio, refinished pool w/pump, storage shed, new roof and fresh paint. Ride your bike on the Pinellas Trail, stroll along the Dunedin Causeway or watch a waterfront sunset, all footsteps from this property. Enjoy beaches and water activities close by. Go downtown and experience the unique shops, top rated restaurants and countless activities. Furnishings, linens, blankets, towels, dishes, glasses, silverware, pots, pans, flat screen TV's, bicycles, Weber grill, patio furniture are included. SORRY, NO pets or smokers.