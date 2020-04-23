1619 Brandywine Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pet friendly

FURNISHED Dunedin Tranquility - Dont miss this stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath completely furnished ( former Air B&B home).

No stone left unturned here.... Everything is remodeled with beautiful furnishings throughout...leather couches....flat screen TVs....comfortable beds....everything you need to move right in.

This home is very well maintained, very clean and light and bright throughout with lots of windows. Youll enjoy the beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.



Nice size bedrooms each with its own remodeled bathroom. Beautiful tile and neutral colors throughout. 3 sets of sliding doors give you access to the enclosed lanai....great for opening windows and letting the crisp fall air flow through.



Only 1.2 miles to downtown Dunedin with its restaurants, microbreweries, shops, etc and only 1.5 miles to the inter coastal and Dunedin marina. Walk to Publix, LA Fitness, Starbucks, McDonalds and more. Just 5 minutes to Countryside Mall.



This home is an absolute Must See.....impeccable...tastefully appointed and it will not last long......so act fast!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5139849)