1604 Dale Cir N.

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Available soon. Making appointments to show now. Lovely home with loads of extras. Designer tile, French doors, Custom closet in master bedroom. Huge family room. Indoor laundry room. Large solar heated pool.

No smoking and no pets. Last month may be paid in installments.

Owner has a realtor license.

First/ Last/ Security

If rent is paid 1 business day before the first, a $100 deduction will be given that month. Making rent for that month $2100. Great location. Close to shopping and just a short drive to beach.