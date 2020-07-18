All apartments in Dunedin
1604 Dale Cir N.
Last updated April 21 2019 at 11:04 PM

1604 Dale Cir N

1604 Dale Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Dale Circle North, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Available soon. Making appointments to show now. Lovely home with loads of extras. Designer tile, French doors, Custom closet in master bedroom. Huge family room. Indoor laundry room. Large solar heated pool.
No smoking and no pets. Last month may be paid in installments.
Owner has a realtor license.
First/ Last/ Security
If rent is paid 1 business day before the first, a $100 deduction will be given that month. Making rent for that month $2100. Great location. Close to shopping and just a short drive to beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1604 Dale Cir N have any available units?
1604 Dale Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1604 Dale Cir N have?
Some of 1604 Dale Cir N's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Dale Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Dale Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Dale Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Dale Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1604 Dale Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Dale Cir N offers parking.
Does 1604 Dale Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Dale Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Dale Cir N have a pool?
Yes, 1604 Dale Cir N has a pool.
Does 1604 Dale Cir N have accessible units?
No, 1604 Dale Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Dale Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Dale Cir N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Dale Cir N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1604 Dale Cir N has units with air conditioning.

