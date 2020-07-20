1567 COASTAL PLACE

Amenities

Enjoy the tranquility of this lovely neighborhood located just minutes away from Entertainment, Restaurants, Downtown Dunedin and Beautiful Beaches. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Well appointed with vaulted ceilings, skylight, wood burning fireplace for those chilly days and ceiling fans throughout. Sliding doors in the dining room lead you to the paved and private patio area with a fenced backyard just perfect for entertainment. The kitchen is equipped with stone counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Available immediately. Don’t miss it! Call today to schedule your private showing!