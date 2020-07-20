All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1567 COASTAL PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1567 COASTAL PLACE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

1567 COASTAL PLACE

1567 Coastal Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1567 Coastal Place, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the tranquility of this lovely neighborhood located just minutes away from Entertainment, Restaurants, Downtown Dunedin and Beautiful Beaches. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Well appointed with vaulted ceilings, skylight, wood burning fireplace for those chilly days and ceiling fans throughout. Sliding doors in the dining room lead you to the paved and private patio area with a fenced backyard just perfect for entertainment. The kitchen is equipped with stone counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Available immediately. Don’t miss it! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 COASTAL PLACE have any available units?
1567 COASTAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1567 COASTAL PLACE have?
Some of 1567 COASTAL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 COASTAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1567 COASTAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 COASTAL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1567 COASTAL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1567 COASTAL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1567 COASTAL PLACE offers parking.
Does 1567 COASTAL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1567 COASTAL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 COASTAL PLACE have a pool?
No, 1567 COASTAL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1567 COASTAL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1567 COASTAL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 COASTAL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1567 COASTAL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1567 COASTAL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1567 COASTAL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunedin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg