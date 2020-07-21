155 Devon Court

Amenities

Welcome to beautiful Dunedin!

WOW!! Available is a nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom and oversized 1 car garage renting at $1500 per month which includes lawn care, pool and tennis court. Granite counter tops, tile floors as well as a master bath with double sink!

Pets are allowed and washer/dryer dryer hookups.



No HOA application!!

50$ application fee per adult living in property

Pets OK with additional deposit of $150 per pet

Requirements to move in: 1st month + security deposit if approved with credit/background check.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities



