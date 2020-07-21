All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated August 13 2019 at 9:15 PM

155 Devon Court

155 Devon Court · No Longer Available
Location

155 Devon Court, Dunedin, FL 34698
Willow Wood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to beautiful Dunedin!
WOW!! Available is a nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom and oversized 1 car garage renting at $1500 per month which includes lawn care, pool and tennis court. Granite counter tops, tile floors as well as a master bath with double sink!
Pets are allowed and washer/dryer dryer hookups.

No HOA application!!
50$ application fee per adult living in property
Pets OK with additional deposit of $150 per pet
Requirements to move in: 1st month + security deposit if approved with credit/background check.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Welcome to beautiful Dunedin!
WOW!! Available is a nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom and oversized 1 car garage renting at $1550 per month which includes lawn care, pool and tennis court, basic cable 2 boxes and wifi . Granite counter tops, tile floors as well as a master bath with double sink! House is rented unfurnished.
Pets are allowed , washer/dryer dryer hookups.
No HOA application!! EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Devon Court have any available units?
155 Devon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 155 Devon Court have?
Some of 155 Devon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Devon Court currently offering any rent specials?
155 Devon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Devon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Devon Court is pet friendly.
Does 155 Devon Court offer parking?
Yes, 155 Devon Court offers parking.
Does 155 Devon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Devon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Devon Court have a pool?
Yes, 155 Devon Court has a pool.
Does 155 Devon Court have accessible units?
No, 155 Devon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Devon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Devon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Devon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Devon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

