All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 152 DEVON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
152 DEVON COURT
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

152 DEVON COURT

152 Devon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

152 Devon Court, Dunedin, FL 34698
Willow Wood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home, with a Florida room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom with a separate entrance. The master bedroom is a good size with sliding doors to the Florida room and full bathroom with walk in closet. The open floorplan makes this home feel spacious. There is a one car garage with hook up for washer and dryer. Also a screened in Lanai on the side of the home to enjoy the outdoors. You can bike or walk to downtown Dunedin. This is a long term unfurnished rental that does allow a small dog or cat, there is also a fenced yard. The community has a pool and tennis courts. Rent includes cable, internet, and lawn care, along with pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 DEVON COURT have any available units?
152 DEVON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 152 DEVON COURT have?
Some of 152 DEVON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 DEVON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
152 DEVON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 DEVON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 DEVON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 152 DEVON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 152 DEVON COURT offers parking.
Does 152 DEVON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 DEVON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 DEVON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 152 DEVON COURT has a pool.
Does 152 DEVON COURT have accessible units?
No, 152 DEVON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 152 DEVON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 DEVON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 DEVON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 DEVON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunedin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg