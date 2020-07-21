152 DEVON COURT

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home, with a Florida room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom with a separate entrance. The master bedroom is a good size with sliding doors to the Florida room and full bathroom with walk in closet. The open floorplan makes this home feel spacious. There is a one car garage with hook up for washer and dryer. Also a screened in Lanai on the side of the home to enjoy the outdoors. You can bike or walk to downtown Dunedin. This is a long term unfurnished rental that does allow a small dog or cat, there is also a fenced yard. The community has a pool and tennis courts. Rent includes cable, internet, and lawn care, along with pool and tennis courts.