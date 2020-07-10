1500 ALAMO LANE

Amenities

Wonderful Fully remodeled 2 bedroom home in Dunedin Fl. Moments from the beach and downtown Dunedin, This 2 bedroom 1 home beautifully remodeled home, with Grey wash wood tone hardwood flooring throughout, complemented by beach grey stone walls and fresh and trim with all new doors and windows. Generous sized open kitchen stainless steel appliances and new wood cabinets. Washer and dryer off the kitchen area. Super clean, fenced back yard, pets welcome and a 1 car detached garage. The home is on a large tree covered lot sitting across a street separated lake