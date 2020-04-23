All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

1445 OAK HILL DRIVE

1445 Oak Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Oak Hill Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This 2BR/2BA villa is located in a sought after community and location! It offers a bright, open, split bedroom plan with vaulted ceilings and the following: large 13x24 great room, kitchen w/pass thru, master suite w/private bath & walk-in closet, guest room or office w/walk-in closet, full hall bath, separate laundry room w/full size washer & dryer, plus a relaxing screened porch PERFECT for your morning coffee and evening glass of wine. Unit also comes with a covered parking spot & outdoor storage closet. Lake Tiffany is a non age restricted, pet friendly community with lush green lawns, mature tropical plants, majestic oaks and tall palm trees. It features a private, nicely shaded heated pool & clubhouse. This property is ideally located a short drive from several shopping hubs and Historic Downtown Dunedin, with it's unique shops, top rated restaurants and countless activities. Ride your bike on the Pinellas Trail, stroll along the Dunedin Causeway, or watch a waterfront sunset over the Marina, there's plenty to do in Dunedin. This a MUST SEE for anyone seeking maintenance free living in a prime location. Rental fee includes basic cable, water, sewer, trash & community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE have any available units?
1445 OAK HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1445 OAK HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 OAK HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

