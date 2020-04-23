1445 OAK HILL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

This 2BR/2BA villa is located in a sought after community and location! It offers a bright, open, split bedroom plan with vaulted ceilings and the following: large 13x24 great room, kitchen w/pass thru, master suite w/private bath & walk-in closet, guest room or office w/walk-in closet, full hall bath, separate laundry room w/full size washer & dryer, plus a relaxing screened porch PERFECT for your morning coffee and evening glass of wine. Unit also comes with a covered parking spot & outdoor storage closet. Lake Tiffany is a non age restricted, pet friendly community with lush green lawns, mature tropical plants, majestic oaks and tall palm trees. It features a private, nicely shaded heated pool & clubhouse. This property is ideally located a short drive from several shopping hubs and Historic Downtown Dunedin, with it's unique shops, top rated restaurants and countless activities. Ride your bike on the Pinellas Trail, stroll along the Dunedin Causeway, or watch a waterfront sunset over the Marina, there's plenty to do in Dunedin. This a MUST SEE for anyone seeking maintenance free living in a prime location. Rental fee includes basic cable, water, sewer, trash & community amenities.