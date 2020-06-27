All apartments in Dunedin
1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE

1444 Sandalwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1444 Sandalwood Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Popular Dunedin location close to schools, shopping, downtown activities, parks, beaches and recreation. Neighborhood is supported by its own local park and sidewalks throughout. This three bedroom, two bath home has been updated with tile flooring throughout, (bedrooms are carpeted). Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and all appliances. Formal and informal dining areas, large living room, screen enclosed porch and over-sized two car garage with opener and washer/dryer. Yard is fully fenced for children or pets. Zoned for Garrison Jones Elementary, Dunedin Middle and High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

