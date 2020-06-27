1444 SANDALWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Popular Dunedin location close to schools, shopping, downtown activities, parks, beaches and recreation. Neighborhood is supported by its own local park and sidewalks throughout. This three bedroom, two bath home has been updated with tile flooring throughout, (bedrooms are carpeted). Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and all appliances. Formal and informal dining areas, large living room, screen enclosed porch and over-sized two car garage with opener and washer/dryer. Yard is fully fenced for children or pets. Zoned for Garrison Jones Elementary, Dunedin Middle and High.