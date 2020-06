Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super clean and fresh single-family home, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home. All completely renovated, new light grey paint, kitchen cabinets and appliances, new bathroom. terrazzo floors through-out the home. Open floor plan with porch on the back of the home overlooking a nice private flat back yard. 1 car attached garage with washer dryer included. This home is an ideal property for one looking to be in the Dunedin are with a fresh new interior. Pets welcome $500.00 pet fee