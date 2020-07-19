1402 CHESTERFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in the popular Scots Landing. Split bed and bath plan and ceramic tile throughout. Glass top stove, glass shelf refrigerator, separate living and dining rooms. Central A/C is only 2 years old, washer dryer in garage. Fenced back yard with patio. 2 pets allowed subject to owners approval with $250.00 pet fee. Close to wonderful downtown Dunedin and other shops, banks, groceries and restaurants. Owner requires 1st, Last and $500.00 security. Move in ready. Immediate Occupancy.