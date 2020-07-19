All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1402 CHESTERFIELD DRIVE

1402 Chesterfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Chesterfield Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in the popular Scots Landing. Split bed and bath plan and ceramic tile throughout. Glass top stove, glass shelf refrigerator, separate living and dining rooms. Central A/C is only 2 years old, washer dryer in garage. Fenced back yard with patio. 2 pets allowed subject to owners approval with $250.00 pet fee. Close to wonderful downtown Dunedin and other shops, banks, groceries and restaurants. Owner requires 1st, Last and $500.00 security. Move in ready. Immediate Occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

