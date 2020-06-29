1385 OAK HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!!! This end unit garden style home in the highly desirable community of Lake Tiffany boasts a private entrance, an open layout, and a full size washer and dryer. Additional features include spacious rooms and both a screened patio and an open patio for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful trees and lush greenery outside. This unit comes with an assigned covered parking space and an outdoor storage space. Lake Tiffany is a well maintained community with a serene setting and a prime location. The monthly rent includes cable TV, water, sewer, and trash service, and access to the community pool and amenities. Unit can be rented unfurnished or with the existing furnishings, and we are offering flexible lease terms between 8-12 months. Experience all that Dunedin has to offer with nearby waterfront restaurants and parks with waterfront access, public docks and fishing piers, outdoor exercise area, play areas, pavilions, grills, and kayak launch into St. Joseph Sound. You also have easy access to schools, hospitals, public transportation, community centers, shops, entertainment, Honeymoon Island, and World Famous Clearwater Beach. Relax by the pool, enjoy the charming markets, art, music, food, dog friendly establishments, and festivals that Downtown Dunedin is known for, or explore Pinellas County via the Pinellas Trail. You can live where others vacation. Come see this home today before it gets away!!