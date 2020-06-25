All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1319 GEORGIA AVENUE
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM

1319 GEORGIA AVENUE

1319 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1319 Georgia Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Built in 1929, this Florida bungalow has updates, but kept the charm. Three bedrooms and one bathroom, with original wood floors. One carpeted bedroom, but the carpet is brand new. Front porch area leads into the living room with decorative fireplace. Plenty of storage throughout and a washer/dryer hookup in a laundry closet. Brand new water heater. Yard is not fenced and owner has use of the garage and garage apartment when he occasionally comes to town. Biking distance to downtown Dunedin. Rental insurance covering dog bites required if you have a pet (under 25 lb. please).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE have any available units?
1319 GEORGIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE have?
Some of 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1319 GEORGIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg