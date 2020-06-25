1319 GEORGIA AVENUE

Amenities

Built in 1929, this Florida bungalow has updates, but kept the charm. Three bedrooms and one bathroom, with original wood floors. One carpeted bedroom, but the carpet is brand new. Front porch area leads into the living room with decorative fireplace. Plenty of storage throughout and a washer/dryer hookup in a laundry closet. Brand new water heater. Yard is not fenced and owner has use of the garage and garage apartment when he occasionally comes to town. Biking distance to downtown Dunedin. Rental insurance covering dog bites required if you have a pet (under 25 lb. please).