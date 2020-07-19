All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

131 EDGEWATER DRIVE

131 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

131 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
Imagine yourself in this luxury vacation home! Beautifully turnkey furnished Dream Home located in the highly desirable community of Dunedin. This 4 bedroom, 5.5 bath luxurious home offers its guest well-appointed surroundings in a fabulous location that is only a few blocks from downtown where you will find fine restaurants, shopping and a vibrant nightlife. Impeccably designed, the home includes a gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining including quartz counters, a huge center island and chef-grade stainless steel appliances. The spacious and open floor plan consists of an elegant dining room, casual living room with fireplace and a spacious master suite on main level w/large walk-in closet and luxurious master bathroom. Additional amenities include an executive home office, full-size basketball court, home theater, equipped gym with sauna, a separate guest house and stunning water views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
131 EDGEWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
131 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
