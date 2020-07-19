131 EDGEWATER DRIVE

Amenities
Imagine yourself in this luxury vacation home! Beautifully turnkey furnished Dream Home located in the highly desirable community of Dunedin. This 4 bedroom, 5.5 bath luxurious home offers its guest well-appointed surroundings in a fabulous location that is only a few blocks from downtown where you will find fine restaurants, shopping and a vibrant nightlife. Impeccably designed, the home includes a gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining including quartz counters, a huge center island and chef-grade stainless steel appliances. The spacious and open floor plan consists of an elegant dining room, casual living room with fireplace and a spacious master suite on main level w/large walk-in closet and luxurious master bathroom. Additional amenities include an executive home office, full-size basketball court, home theater, equipped gym with sauna, a separate guest house and stunning water views.