131 EDGEWATER DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool bbq/grill media room sauna

Imagine yourself in this luxury vacation home! Beautifully turnkey furnished Dream Home located in the highly desirable community of Dunedin. This 4 bedroom, 5.5 bath luxurious home offers its guest well-appointed surroundings in a fabulous location that is only a few blocks from downtown where you will find fine restaurants, shopping and a vibrant nightlife. Impeccably designed, the home includes a gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining including quartz counters, a huge center island and chef-grade stainless steel appliances. The spacious and open floor plan consists of an elegant dining room, casual living room with fireplace and a spacious master suite on main level w/large walk-in closet and luxurious master bathroom. Additional amenities include an executive home office, full-size basketball court, home theater, equipped gym with sauna, a separate guest house and stunning water views.