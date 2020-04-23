All apartments in Dunedin
1264 NEW YORK AVENUE
1264 NEW YORK AVENUE

Location

1264 New York Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On selected homes Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. You’ve found the one! Inside, you’ll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, modern lighting, and rich vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen features modern cabinetry, ample counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Relax under the covered front porch or back patio with your morning coffee. This home is perfect for making memories with your family. Apply today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE have any available units?
1264 NEW YORK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE have?
Some of 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1264 NEW YORK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1264 NEW YORK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
