Dunedin, FL
1223 SUNSET LANE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

1223 SUNSET LANE

1223 Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Sunset Lane, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful brand new two bedroom / two and half bath townhome in the newer gated community of Aqua Solis. Beautifully appointed home with wood look tile downstairs and carpeting upstairs. High ceilings and crown molding throughout. Granite and stainless open kitchen with large island that will accommodate bar stools and a pantry. Sliding plantation shutters lead out to the private screened patio with no rear neighbors. Energy efficient Beazer home with everything still under warranty, including dual zone A/C. Upstairs washer and dryer and two master suites with walk-in closets. Attached one-car garage. Community has a pool and is close to everything Dunedin has to offer - beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. Owner will consider one small dog (25lbs or less) for qualified renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 SUNSET LANE have any available units?
1223 SUNSET LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1223 SUNSET LANE have?
Some of 1223 SUNSET LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 SUNSET LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1223 SUNSET LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 SUNSET LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 SUNSET LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1223 SUNSET LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1223 SUNSET LANE offers parking.
Does 1223 SUNSET LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 SUNSET LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 SUNSET LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1223 SUNSET LANE has a pool.
Does 1223 SUNSET LANE have accessible units?
No, 1223 SUNSET LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 SUNSET LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 SUNSET LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 SUNSET LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1223 SUNSET LANE has units with air conditioning.
