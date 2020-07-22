1223 SUNSET LANE

Amenities

Beautiful brand new two bedroom / two and half bath townhome in the newer gated community of Aqua Solis. Beautifully appointed home with wood look tile downstairs and carpeting upstairs. High ceilings and crown molding throughout. Granite and stainless open kitchen with large island that will accommodate bar stools and a pantry. Sliding plantation shutters lead out to the private screened patio with no rear neighbors. Energy efficient Beazer home with everything still under warranty, including dual zone A/C. Upstairs washer and dryer and two master suites with walk-in closets. Attached one-car garage. Community has a pool and is close to everything Dunedin has to offer - beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. Owner will consider one small dog (25lbs or less) for qualified renter.