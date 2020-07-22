1207 DINNERBELL LANE E

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Dunedin home ready for new family. Split bedroom plan. Private master bedroom with on suite master bath and over sized walk in closet. Master bedroom will accommodate a king size bed. Generous living and dining room area with bonus family room. Plenty of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen. Lots of closets in 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Huge backyard and spacious screen room gives plenty of room for outdoor fun and entertaining. Tile floors throughout. Pet friendly (1 pet up to 60 lbs w/ pet deposit). Two car garage allows for storing all those extra's. Great neighborhood close to parks, shopping, and minutes to Delightful Downtown Dunedin.