1207 DINNERBELL LANE E

1207 Dinnerbell Lane East · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Dinnerbell Lane East, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Dunedin home ready for new family. Split bedroom plan. Private master bedroom with on suite master bath and over sized walk in closet. Master bedroom will accommodate a king size bed. Generous living and dining room area with bonus family room. Plenty of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen. Lots of closets in 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Huge backyard and spacious screen room gives plenty of room for outdoor fun and entertaining. Tile floors throughout. Pet friendly (1 pet up to 60 lbs w/ pet deposit). Two car garage allows for storing all those extra's. Great neighborhood close to parks, shopping, and minutes to Delightful Downtown Dunedin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E have any available units?
1207 DINNERBELL LANE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E have?
Some of 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E currently offering any rent specials?
1207 DINNERBELL LANE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E is pet friendly.
Does 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E offer parking?
Yes, 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E offers parking.
Does 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E have a pool?
No, 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E does not have a pool.
Does 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E have accessible units?
No, 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 DINNERBELL LANE E does not have units with air conditioning.
