1142 W LOTUS DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss this completely remodeled 2-bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. All new stainless-steel kitchen appliances, new paint throughout, new carpet in the living room & bedrooms, tile in the kitchen & bathroom, high ceilings, tiled walk-in shower with glass enclosure, ceiling fans, new efficient mini-splits for heating and cooling. All new impact windows with faux wood blinds, new stack washer/dryer. The freshly painted exterior building is a triplex, wood deck right out your front door for relaxing, large lot with new white vinyl fence. Located within a mile from downtown Dunedin. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. Available February 1, 2020. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner.