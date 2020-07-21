All apartments in Dunedin
1142 W LOTUS DRIVE

1142 W Lotus Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1142 W Lotus Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss this completely remodeled 2-bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. All new stainless-steel kitchen appliances, new paint throughout, new carpet in the living room & bedrooms, tile in the kitchen & bathroom, high ceilings, tiled walk-in shower with glass enclosure, ceiling fans, new efficient mini-splits for heating and cooling. All new impact windows with faux wood blinds, new stack washer/dryer. The freshly painted exterior building is a triplex, wood deck right out your front door for relaxing, large lot with new white vinyl fence. Located within a mile from downtown Dunedin. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. Available February 1, 2020. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE have any available units?
1142 W LOTUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE have?
Some of 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1142 W LOTUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 W LOTUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
