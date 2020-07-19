1141 Mary Jane Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Available 04/01/19 Beautiful pool home in Dunedin close to downtown!



This beautiful pool home is conveniently located close to downtown. Dunedin Causeway is just 2 miles away which leads to gorgeous Honeymoon Island. There you can catch a fairy to Caladisi Island. Clearwater beach is also close by, only 5.4 miles away. Downtown Dunedin is a short bike ride away, under 2 miles. There you will find plenty of shops with arts and crafts and plenty of restaurants. Every Friday there is a downtown market. At the end of the street there are two parks. Hammock Park with beautiful trails through the woods and Highlander park with kids' playgrounds, tennis, and basketball courts.

Completely updated home with new pool and plenty of outdoor space for entertaining.

