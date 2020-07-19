All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

1141 Mary Jane Ln

1141 Mary Jane Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Mary Jane Lane, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 04/01/19 Beautiful pool home in Dunedin close to downtown! - Property Id: 102385

This beautiful pool home is conveniently located close to downtown. Dunedin Causeway is just 2 miles away which leads to gorgeous Honeymoon Island. There you can catch a fairy to Caladisi Island. Clearwater beach is also close by, only 5.4 miles away. Downtown Dunedin is a short bike ride away, under 2 miles. There you will find plenty of shops with arts and crafts and plenty of restaurants. Every Friday there is a downtown market. At the end of the street there are two parks. Hammock Park with beautiful trails through the woods and Highlander park with kids' playgrounds, tennis, and basketball courts.
Completely updated home with new pool and plenty of outdoor space for entertaining.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102385
Property Id 102385

(RLNE4731005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Mary Jane Ln have any available units?
1141 Mary Jane Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1141 Mary Jane Ln have?
Some of 1141 Mary Jane Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Mary Jane Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Mary Jane Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Mary Jane Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Mary Jane Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Mary Jane Ln offer parking?
No, 1141 Mary Jane Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Mary Jane Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1141 Mary Jane Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Mary Jane Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1141 Mary Jane Ln has a pool.
Does 1141 Mary Jane Ln have accessible units?
No, 1141 Mary Jane Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Mary Jane Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Mary Jane Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Mary Jane Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Mary Jane Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
