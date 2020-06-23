1120 Broadway Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

WINTER: JANUARY 4-30TH PER WEEK $800

plus 13% tax and cleaning

April - December $1850 plus 13% tax and cleaning $200

PETs welcome with extra cleaning fee

All inclusive except for electric on rentals for a month or more



This carriage house style unit provides a birds eye view of St. Josephs Sound and Caladesi Island from a second story, 350 sq. ft. brick terrace. Great for morning breakfast, a BBQ or catching some rays.



The interior design was inspired by the charming views of the rose garden. Fine details include original heart of pine wood floors, charming built-ins in the living room, tasteful furnishings, two TVs with VCR and DVD players and a stereo system with surround sound.



If you enjoy cooking, the kitchen is galley style with a functional work triangle. The appliances are newer and include a garbage disposal, dishwasher, space saver microwave, oven/stove and a fridge with ice maker. You have access to the laundry room just downstairs in the garage.



The floor plan encourages the cross breezes assisted by ceiling fans in the living room, dining room and bedroom. Keep the binoculars handy as water views from most rooms may give you a peek at manatees, osprey and dolphins just outside the windows.



Best of all, you will have access to 108 feet of private, open water views with use of a lighted fishing dock, Adirondack chairs, a swing and sun loungers. A bit of advice. . .wait for at least 10 minutes after sunset or you will mess the best part of the show!



