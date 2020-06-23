All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1120 Broadway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1120 Broadway Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1120 Broadway Street

1120 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1120 Broadway, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WINTER: JANUARY 4-30TH PER WEEK $800
plus 13% tax and cleaning
April - December $1850 plus 13% tax and cleaning $200
PETs welcome with extra cleaning fee
All inclusive except for electric on rentals for a month or more

This carriage house style unit provides a birds eye view of St. Josephs Sound and Caladesi Island from a second story, 350 sq. ft. brick terrace. Great for morning breakfast, a BBQ or catching some rays.

The interior design was inspired by the charming views of the rose garden. Fine details include original heart of pine wood floors, charming built-ins in the living room, tasteful furnishings, two TVs with VCR and DVD players and a stereo system with surround sound.

If you enjoy cooking, the kitchen is galley style with a functional work triangle. The appliances are newer and include a garbage disposal, dishwasher, space saver microwave, oven/stove and a fridge with ice maker. You have access to the laundry room just downstairs in the garage.

The floor plan encourages the cross breezes assisted by ceiling fans in the living room, dining room and bedroom. Keep the binoculars handy as water views from most rooms may give you a peek at manatees, osprey and dolphins just outside the windows.

Best of all, you will have access to 108 feet of private, open water views with use of a lighted fishing dock, Adirondack chairs, a swing and sun loungers. A bit of advice. . .wait for at least 10 minutes after sunset or you will mess the best part of the show!

In business since 1996
A+ Rating with the BBB and #1 in my category on Trip Advisor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Broadway Street have any available units?
1120 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1120 Broadway Street have?
Some of 1120 Broadway Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Broadway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Broadway Street does offer parking.
Does 1120 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 1120 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 1120 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Broadway Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Broadway Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg