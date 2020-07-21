1119 Coral Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse near Downtown Dunedin - Property Id: 191189



Drive your golf cart to downtown Dunedin from this almost NEW villa in the highly desirable GATED community of Aqua Solis.

This gorgeous home includes 3 bedrooms 2 baths including a large Master Bedroom with en-suite bath. The gourmet kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, and quartz countertops. Two secondary bedrooms with large closets, an inside laundry room, and ONE-CAR GARAGE.

Sip your morning coffee on the SCREENED LANAI and enjoy all the amenities that the community has to offer such as a Gated Entrance, Community POOL, DOG Park all of which are attractively landscaped.

This is a Certified ENERGY STAR townhome built in 2018.

This community boasts luxurious living just minutes from some of the best restaurants and nightlife, Clearwater Beach, Downtown Dunedin, Honeymoon Island State Park and a hop to the Pinellas Trail

Contact Isabel at 727-421-2230 or Isabel@familyfoodie.com.

