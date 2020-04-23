1112 CORAL LANE

Amenities

GATED COMMUNITY of Aqua Solis located in Dunedin/Dog friendly. Unfurnished annual rental, two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town home, located just around the corner from the community pool, features a spacious first-floor open layout and a 1-car garage, but room for two cars side by side parked in the driveway. Foyer provides a large space to welcome guests into your home. Kitchen features a spacious island, Cambria quartz countertops, 42 cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Relax with family and friends in your family room, featuring 7"x20" wood-like ceramic tiles and glass sliders to your screened covered lanai. Enjoy privacy with window blinds throughout the home. Master bedroom is separated from secondary bedrooms to create privacy. Walk-in closet located off the bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms feature a shared bathroom on the second floor. Pamper in privacy in the powder rooms located on the first floor. Every home is built to ENERGY STAR® standards. Besides the community pool, there's a dog run as well. Rent Includes: Grounds Care, Pool Maintenance, Sewer, Trash Collection, Water. Golf cart friendly, close to Pinellas Trail, Honeymoon Island State Park, Downtown Dunedin, Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island! 1st/Last & Security required, along with Background & Credit check. Big dogs OK/no aggressive breeds.