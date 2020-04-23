All apartments in Dunedin
1112 CORAL LANE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

1112 CORAL LANE

1112 Coural Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Coural Lane, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
GATED COMMUNITY of Aqua Solis located in Dunedin/Dog friendly. Unfurnished annual rental, two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town home, located just around the corner from the community pool, features a spacious first-floor open layout and a 1-car garage, but room for two cars side by side parked in the driveway. Foyer provides a large space to welcome guests into your home. Kitchen features a spacious island, Cambria quartz countertops, 42 cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Relax with family and friends in your family room, featuring 7"x20" wood-like ceramic tiles and glass sliders to your screened covered lanai. Enjoy privacy with window blinds throughout the home. Master bedroom is separated from secondary bedrooms to create privacy. Walk-in closet located off the bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms feature a shared bathroom on the second floor. Pamper in privacy in the powder rooms located on the first floor. Every home is built to ENERGY STAR® standards. Besides the community pool, there's a dog run as well. Rent Includes: Grounds Care, Pool Maintenance, Sewer, Trash Collection, Water. Golf cart friendly, close to Pinellas Trail, Honeymoon Island State Park, Downtown Dunedin, Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island! 1st/Last & Security required, along with Background & Credit check. Big dogs OK/no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 CORAL LANE have any available units?
1112 CORAL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1112 CORAL LANE have?
Some of 1112 CORAL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 CORAL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1112 CORAL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 CORAL LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 CORAL LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1112 CORAL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1112 CORAL LANE offers parking.
Does 1112 CORAL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 CORAL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 CORAL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1112 CORAL LANE has a pool.
Does 1112 CORAL LANE have accessible units?
No, 1112 CORAL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 CORAL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 CORAL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 CORAL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 CORAL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

