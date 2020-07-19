All apartments in Dunedin
1110 Idlewild Dr N
Last updated March 28 2019 at 7:54 AM

1110 Idlewild Dr N

1110 Idlewild Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Idlewild Drive North, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2/1.5 located in Delightful Dunedin! Vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a beautiful interior greets you as you enter this awesome house! Unlike many homes from this era, this residence boasts an open concept floor plan. There are 2 bedrooms which share the updated main bath. Wood cabinets and newer stainless appliances in this spacious kitchen that overlooks all living areas and the fenced backyard. Relaxing in your Family Room after a long day is easy with the charming decorative brick fireplace! French doors in the Family Room lead to your fully fenced backyard that offers plenty of room for your four-legged friends to roam freely! Idlewild Estates is a golf cart friendly community adjacent to the Dunedin Fine Art Center, Dunedin Community Center, Hammock Park, Highlander Park Aquatic Center & Spray ground. Only minutes to Downtown Dunedin, Dunedin Beaches and the Pinellas Trail! Relax the weekend away enjoying many of the attractions in your area!! Your chance to live-in sought-after Dunedin is here!Pet friendly to a single small pet, no cats. Available now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Idlewild Dr N have any available units?
1110 Idlewild Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1110 Idlewild Dr N have?
Some of 1110 Idlewild Dr N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Idlewild Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Idlewild Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Idlewild Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Idlewild Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Idlewild Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Idlewild Dr N offers parking.
Does 1110 Idlewild Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Idlewild Dr N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Idlewild Dr N have a pool?
No, 1110 Idlewild Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Idlewild Dr N have accessible units?
No, 1110 Idlewild Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Idlewild Dr N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Idlewild Dr N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Idlewild Dr N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1110 Idlewild Dr N has units with air conditioning.
