1110 Idlewild Dr N

2/1.5 located in Delightful Dunedin! Vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a beautiful interior greets you as you enter this awesome house! Unlike many homes from this era, this residence boasts an open concept floor plan. There are 2 bedrooms which share the updated main bath. Wood cabinets and newer stainless appliances in this spacious kitchen that overlooks all living areas and the fenced backyard. Relaxing in your Family Room after a long day is easy with the charming decorative brick fireplace! French doors in the Family Room lead to your fully fenced backyard that offers plenty of room for your four-legged friends to roam freely! Idlewild Estates is a golf cart friendly community adjacent to the Dunedin Fine Art Center, Dunedin Community Center, Hammock Park, Highlander Park Aquatic Center & Spray ground. Only minutes to Downtown Dunedin, Dunedin Beaches and the Pinellas Trail! Relax the weekend away enjoying many of the attractions in your area!! Your chance to live-in sought-after Dunedin is here!Pet friendly to a single small pet, no cats. Available now!!