1101 Idlewild Dr. S.

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful Dunedin 3BR/2BA Unfurnished House - Property Id: 15208



Beautiful 3/2 Dunedin Home on a heavily treed lot with 2 car garage. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood that's great for kids! Huge Master Bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. This is an older home so the two other bedrooms are nice and roomy as well, new ceiling fans in both and mirrored closet doors in one. Has both a sunken living room and a family room, newer appliances in the kitchen, separate dining room with a beautiful chandelier. The home has an additional large sunroom/porch area addition with large storage window seats. Large backyard with privacy fencing. Plus large 2 Car garage with large workbench, washer & dryer, and more! 5-10 minutes from the beach causeway or Dunedin beach and within walking/biking distance of Dunedin Community Center, local parks and schools.

No Pets Allowed



