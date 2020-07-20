1095 JACKMAR ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely three bedroom, two bath pool home for rent in Delightful Dunedin. This light and bright home is located close to Hammock Park and the recreational center on Pinehurst and Michigan. Relax in the enclosed pool area with outdoor shower. Terrazzo and tile throughout the house, attached garage with washer and dryer. Rent includes pool maintenance, pest control and lawn maintenance. Renter's insurance will be required. Room measurements are believed to be accurate, must be verified by the prospective tenant. Square footage of the house

provided by the owner.