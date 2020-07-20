All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1095 JACKMAR ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1095 JACKMAR ROAD
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

1095 JACKMAR ROAD

1095 Jackmar Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1095 Jackmar Road, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely three bedroom, two bath pool home for rent in Delightful Dunedin. This light and bright home is located close to Hammock Park and the recreational center on Pinehurst and Michigan. Relax in the enclosed pool area with outdoor shower. Terrazzo and tile throughout the house, attached garage with washer and dryer. Rent includes pool maintenance, pest control and lawn maintenance. Renter's insurance will be required. Room measurements are believed to be accurate, must be verified by the prospective tenant. Square footage of the house
provided by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 JACKMAR ROAD have any available units?
1095 JACKMAR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1095 JACKMAR ROAD have?
Some of 1095 JACKMAR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 JACKMAR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1095 JACKMAR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 JACKMAR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1095 JACKMAR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1095 JACKMAR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1095 JACKMAR ROAD offers parking.
Does 1095 JACKMAR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1095 JACKMAR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 JACKMAR ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1095 JACKMAR ROAD has a pool.
Does 1095 JACKMAR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1095 JACKMAR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 JACKMAR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1095 JACKMAR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1095 JACKMAR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1095 JACKMAR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg