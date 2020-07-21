All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM

1040 CONCORD DRIVE W

1040 Concord Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Concord Drive West, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Attractive and immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath with attached 1.5 car garage and large fenced backyard. Updated kitchen with Shaker style
cabinetry and granite counter tops. Master Bath features a walk in shower and updated vanity with granite counter top. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Easy to care for laminate flooring in the foyer, Great Room and hall. Updated carpeting in both bedrooms. Great location near grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hardware store, shopping mall and all of Dunedin’s wonderful amenities –
quaint downtown shops, boutiques, restaurants as well as Honeymoon IslandState Park, Pinellas Trail, Golf, Fitness, Dunedin Fine Arts and Recreation Center,Library, Senior Center and more! OWNERS ARE LICENSED REALTORS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W have any available units?
1040 CONCORD DRIVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W have?
Some of 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
1040 CONCORD DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W pet-friendly?
No, 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W offer parking?
Yes, 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W offers parking.
Does 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W have a pool?
No, 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W does not have a pool.
Does 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 CONCORD DRIVE W does not have units with air conditioning.
