1040 CONCORD DRIVE W

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Attractive and immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath with attached 1.5 car garage and large fenced backyard. Updated kitchen with Shaker style

cabinetry and granite counter tops. Master Bath features a walk in shower and updated vanity with granite counter top. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Easy to care for laminate flooring in the foyer, Great Room and hall. Updated carpeting in both bedrooms. Great location near grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hardware store, shopping mall and all of Dunedin’s wonderful amenities –

quaint downtown shops, boutiques, restaurants as well as Honeymoon IslandState Park, Pinellas Trail, Golf, Fitness, Dunedin Fine Arts and Recreation Center,Library, Senior Center and more! OWNERS ARE LICENSED REALTORS