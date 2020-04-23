All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 10 BROADWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
10 BROADWAY
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:50 PM

10 BROADWAY

10 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10 Broadway, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don’t miss this spacious 1368 sq. ft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, sitting on large corner lot in the heart of Dunedin. Brand new roof, June 2020, new wood deck last year, beautiful kitchen including all appliances, hardwood floors, crown molding, master bath with large shower, beautiful tile, 2 shower heads and two seats, large soaking tub and dressing room, 3rd bedroom can be used as a bedroom or office, inside laundry room with washer/dryer. French doors open to outside with large deck for relaxing, large fenced back yard,1 car garage. Great Location! Pinellas trails across the street, 3 blocks from the water, approximately 1 mile to downtown Dunedin with lots of shopping, dining and entertainment. All decisions regarding pets will be made by the owners. House will be rented unfurnished. Available August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 BROADWAY have any available units?
10 BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 10 BROADWAY have?
Some of 10 BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
10 BROADWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 BROADWAY is pet friendly.
Does 10 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 10 BROADWAY offers parking.
Does 10 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 10 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 10 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 10 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 BROADWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg