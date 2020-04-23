10 BROADWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Don’t miss this spacious 1368 sq. ft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, sitting on large corner lot in the heart of Dunedin. Brand new roof, June 2020, new wood deck last year, beautiful kitchen including all appliances, hardwood floors, crown molding, master bath with large shower, beautiful tile, 2 shower heads and two seats, large soaking tub and dressing room, 3rd bedroom can be used as a bedroom or office, inside laundry room with washer/dryer. French doors open to outside with large deck for relaxing, large fenced back yard,1 car garage. Great Location! Pinellas trails across the street, 3 blocks from the water, approximately 1 mile to downtown Dunedin with lots of shopping, dining and entertainment. All decisions regarding pets will be made by the owners. House will be rented unfurnished. Available August 1, 2020.