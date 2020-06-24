1-206 Duncan Loop S

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool pool table clubhouse game room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool pool table media room

I am looking to sublease a pretty incredible apartment. If you are looking for premium apartment living close to Clearwater Beach or Dunedin Florida, you may have found your spot.



My 2 bedroom apartment is arguably one of Macalpine Places top apartments. This is a second floor apartment with large windows and a spectacular view.



Closest access to entrance and exit, closest apartment to one of two pools in complex, amazing living room and bedroom pool views.



Macalpine Place Apartments is good living, minutes from downtown Dunedin, 2o minutes from Clearwater Beach and 40 minutes from St. Pete Beach.



I am looking for someone to take over my lease which is between 1600-1700 per month. I am willing to work out special terms, for the right candidate if you can get approved to take over the lease through October 2019.



I have a new bedroom set available if that will help you move in, we can work something out in regards to that any any other furniture as well.



My loss is your gain, please feel free to reach out with any questions or for pictures.



I hope to help each other out soon!



About MacAlpine Place



Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping. We offer several unique floor plans of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes and two bedroom town homes. Select homes even have large lofts included in the floor plans! Within your home, youll find an open island kitchens outfitted with designer cabinets and a deep pantry, an oversized living area, full sized washer and dryers, and spacious closets in every bedroom. Our residents are invited to lounge by one of our two resort-style swimming pools, kick back in our fun game room with pool table, dart boards and media room, or work up a sweat in our 24 hour modernized fitness center equipped with quality cardio and weight training equipment.