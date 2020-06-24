All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 19 2019 at 8:43 AM

1-206 Duncan Loop S

1-206 Duncan Loop East · No Longer Available
Location

1-206 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
I am looking to sublease a pretty incredible apartment. If you are looking for premium apartment living close to Clearwater Beach or Dunedin Florida, you may have found your spot.

My 2 bedroom apartment is arguably one of Macalpine Places top apartments. This is a second floor apartment with large windows and a spectacular view.

Closest access to entrance and exit, closest apartment to one of two pools in complex, amazing living room and bedroom pool views.

Macalpine Place Apartments is good living, minutes from downtown Dunedin, 2o minutes from Clearwater Beach and 40 minutes from St. Pete Beach.

I am looking for someone to take over my lease which is between 1600-1700 per month. I am willing to work out special terms, for the right candidate if you can get approved to take over the lease through October 2019.

I have a new bedroom set available if that will help you move in, we can work something out in regards to that any any other furniture as well.

My loss is your gain, please feel free to reach out with any questions or for pictures.

I hope to help each other out soon!

About MacAlpine Place

Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping. We offer several unique floor plans of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes and two bedroom town homes. Select homes even have large lofts included in the floor plans! Within your home, youll find an open island kitchens outfitted with designer cabinets and a deep pantry, an oversized living area, full sized washer and dryers, and spacious closets in every bedroom. Our residents are invited to lounge by one of our two resort-style swimming pools, kick back in our fun game room with pool table, dart boards and media room, or work up a sweat in our 24 hour modernized fitness center equipped with quality cardio and weight training equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1-206 Duncan Loop S have any available units?
1-206 Duncan Loop S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1-206 Duncan Loop S have?
Some of 1-206 Duncan Loop S's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1-206 Duncan Loop S currently offering any rent specials?
1-206 Duncan Loop S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1-206 Duncan Loop S pet-friendly?
No, 1-206 Duncan Loop S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1-206 Duncan Loop S offer parking?
No, 1-206 Duncan Loop S does not offer parking.
Does 1-206 Duncan Loop S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1-206 Duncan Loop S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1-206 Duncan Loop S have a pool?
Yes, 1-206 Duncan Loop S has a pool.
Does 1-206 Duncan Loop S have accessible units?
No, 1-206 Duncan Loop S does not have accessible units.
Does 1-206 Duncan Loop S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1-206 Duncan Loop S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1-206 Duncan Loop S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1-206 Duncan Loop S does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

