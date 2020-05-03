Nice Block Stucco Home. Fenced back yard. Split Floor Plan. Volume ceilings. 2 Car garage. Screen on garage door opening. Good location- Near Howland and Catalina 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1056 sq feet No Pets. No Evictions. 3500+ in stable verifiable income. $2000 Security Deposit Available in May 2020 for 1 year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2785 BEAVER DRIVE have any available units?
2785 BEAVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2785 BEAVER DRIVE have?
Some of 2785 BEAVER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2785 BEAVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2785 BEAVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.