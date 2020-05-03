2785 BEAVER DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Nice Block Stucco Home. Fenced back yard. Split Floor Plan. Volume ceilings. 2 Car garage. Screen on garage door opening.

Good location- Near Howland and Catalina

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1056 sq feet No Pets. No Evictions. 3500+ in stable verifiable income. $2000 Security Deposit Available in May 2020 for 1 year lease.