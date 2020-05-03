All apartments in Deltona
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

2785 BEAVER DRIVE

2785 Beaver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2785 Beaver Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Block Stucco Home. Fenced back yard. Split Floor Plan. Volume ceilings. 2 Car garage. Screen on garage door opening.
Good location- Near Howland and Catalina
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1056 sq feet No Pets. No Evictions. 3500+ in stable verifiable income. $2000 Security Deposit Available in May 2020 for 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2785 BEAVER DRIVE have any available units?
2785 BEAVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2785 BEAVER DRIVE have?
Some of 2785 BEAVER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2785 BEAVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2785 BEAVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2785 BEAVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2785 BEAVER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2785 BEAVER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2785 BEAVER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2785 BEAVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2785 BEAVER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2785 BEAVER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2785 BEAVER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2785 BEAVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2785 BEAVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2785 BEAVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2785 BEAVER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2785 BEAVER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2785 BEAVER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

